A Generational Approach to Combating Poverty and Homelessness

In its nearly 35 years in operation, San Francisco’s Homeless Prenatal Program, has worked with the aim of breaking the cycle of extreme poverty by helping pregnant women with health care, housing, parenting classes and other needed services for themselves and their children. It’s a testament to that mission that the non-profit’s new executive director, Shellena Eskridge, is the child of a woman helped by the program. We’ll talk with Eskridge and Martha Ryan, the founder and former executive director of the Homeless Prenatal Program, about homeless families and the unique challenges they face.