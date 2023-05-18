KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Teens’ Social Media Solution

About a third of teens say they use social media "constantly.” But teens themselves are worried, and they have great advice on how to get unhooked. Teens’ social media solutions. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Climate Fix: Hetch Hetchy Turns 100, Can It Meet the Challenges Brought by Climate Change?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (George Rose via Getty Images)

The Hetch Hetchy reservoir was created a century ago to supply fresh water for millions of people in the Bay Area. It was created by damming the  Tuolumne River, flooding  a former mountain valley in the Sierras and forming a reservoir that can hold up to 117 billion gallons of water. Hetch Hetchy embodies a feat of modern engineering, but as the globe warms up and demand for water shifts, the reservoir’s storage capacity and water management capabilities may not hold up. For our next installment of Climate Fix: Rethinking Solutions for California, we’ll talk about how climate change is putting pressure on Hetch Hetchy and what a far warmer future means for this mountain bathtub.

Guests:

Dr. Samuel Sandoval Solis, professor, UC Davis; cooperative extension specialist in water resources management, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the University of California

Newsha Ajami, chief development officer for research in Earth and Environmental Sciences, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab

Ezra David Romero, climate reporter, KQED

Peter Drekmeier, policy director, Tuolumne River Trust

Sponsored