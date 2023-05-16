KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Deepfakes Are Getting Better. That Could be a Problem for the 2024 Election.

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
CNN live streaming of US President Joe Biden, giving a speech at the Royal Warsaw Castle Gardens in Poland, is displayed on multiple screens for illustration photo on February 21. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Remember the Jordan Peele deepfake of President Obama from 2018? Since then, deepfake technology and other forms of AI-generated text, photos, voices and videos have become far more sophisticated and realistic — and more accessible to the general public. With political organizations and pranksters alike using these tools, we’ll discuss what has experts in AI and misinformation most worried. And we’ll hear what’s being proposed in terms of reform and oversight — from the private sector and in legislation —  to decrease disinformation, confusion and conundrums ahead of the 2024 election.

Guests:

Hany Farid, professor, UC Berkeley - with a joint appointment in electrical engineering & computer sciences and the School of Information. He is also a member of the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Lab and is a senior faculty advisor for the Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity

Scott Wiener, California state senator, representing San Francisco

