Forum

AG Rob Bonta Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Antioch Police Department

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Antioch police Chief Steven Ford listens during a special city council meeting at City Hall in Antioch, Calif., on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a civil rights investigation Wednesday into the Antioch Police Department after dozens of officers were caught sending and receiving racist, homophobic, and violent text messages in which they brag about using force against the city’s residents. Bonta also cited longstanding complaints about the Antioch police department, saying data shows spikes of excessive force especially against communities of color.  The police department has already been under investigation for misconduct since 2022,  by the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office. We’ll talk about police wrongdoing in  Antioch and its impact on the city’s residents.

Guests:

Sandhya Dirks, national correspondent covering race and identity, NPR

Nate Gartrell, Contra Costa County Courts reporter, Bay Area News Group

Shagoofa Khan, community organizer in Antioch

