What Did We Get Right With the Pandemic?

This Thursday, the federal Covid Public Health Emergency expires, and with its end comes the cessation of federal benefits like additional hospital reimbursements for Covid patient care and free at-home tests. It also marks a moment in which doctors, scientists, politicians and experts are asking themselves: What did we get right during this pandemic? While Covid has fallen out of the headlines, it continues to infect the population, and in 2022 it was the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. But the death toll could have been even worse. The science could have been bogged down. Vaccinations could have been delayed. But they were not. What lessons have we learned and what should we do to prepare for the next pandemic?