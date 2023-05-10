KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What Did We Get Right With the Pandemic?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (wildpixel via Getty Images)

This Thursday, the federal Covid Public Health Emergency expires, and with its end comes the cessation of federal benefits like additional hospital reimbursements for Covid patient care and free at-home tests. It also marks a moment in which doctors, scientists, politicians and experts are asking themselves: What did we get right during this pandemic? While Covid has fallen out of the headlines, it continues to infect the population, and in 2022 it was the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. But the death toll could have been even worse. The science could have been bogged down. Vaccinations could have been delayed. But they were not. What lessons have we learned and what should we do to prepare for the next pandemic?

Guests:

Jennifer Nuzzo , Professor Epidemiology, and Director, Pandemic Center, Brown University School of Public Health

Dhruv Khullar, Physician and assistant professor of Health Policy and Economics, Weill Cornell Medical College - Khullar is also a contributor at The New Yorker. His most recent New Yorker article is titled "Ending the Covid Public Health Emergency Isn't All Good News"

