KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Calling it Fake

As the use of A.I. has become more prevalent, it's also become easier to claim anything is fake. And some lawyers are using that to cast doubt at trial. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Toward a Moral Political Economy

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)

Is it possible to have a capitalist democracy that ensures that all people flourish? One that represents common values, yet respects differences? Professors at Stanford’s Moral Political Economy program are bringing together thinkers from across disciplines to reimagine our political, social and economic systems. We’ll talk about what it would mean to base our political economy on the idea that humans are social beings who mutually benefit from cooperation and reciprocity. What would a moral, equitable world look like?

Guests:

Margaret Levi, political science professor, Stanford; co-editor, Winter 2023 edition of Daedalus

Henry Farrell, professor of international affairs, Johns Hopkins; co-editor, Winter 2023 edition of Daedalus

Manuel Pastor, professor of Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity, University of Southern California; contributor, Winter 2023 edition of Daedalus

Federica Carugati, history and political economy professor, King’s College; contributor, Winter 2023 edition of Daedalus

Sponsored