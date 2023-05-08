It’s been more than two months that California Senator Dianne Feinstein has been away from Capitol Hill, as she recovers from a case of shingles that left her hospitalized in March. Her absence has created a critical vacancy on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and her fellow Democrats say it’s hurting their ability to confirm judges nominated by President Joe Biden. Now the list of Democrats calling on Feinstein to resign is growing, amid Republican lawmakers’ ongoing refusal to seat a temporary replacement on the Committee. We’ll talk about the political impacts of Feinstein’s extended absence.
How Sen. Feinstein’s two-month absence is impacting the US Senate
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) makes her way to the Senate chambers at the U.S. Capitol on February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ro Khanna, U.S. Congressman, California's 17th Congressional District (Silicon Valley); chairman, House Subcommittee on the Environment; member, House Oversight, House Agriculture and House Armed Services committees
Annie Karni, congressional correspondent, New York Times
Joanne Kenen, journalist in-residence, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health
