The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm The California Report Magazine

Radical, Resilient Family

Mas Masumoto says he farms with ghosts; that the branches of his peach and nectarine trees show pruning scars from long-time workers; that the labor and lessons of his ancestors are in the soil and the grapevines and orchards. But there’s a new ghost at his side now, an aunt who Mas didn’t even know he had. This is the story of how Mas’s aunt Shizuko became separated from her family for nearly 70 years; about how racism and disability prejudice led to her institutionalization; and how poverty and shame kept them apart. It’s about how Shizuko came back into Masumoto’s life – wordless but feisty, loved by all her caregivers. In connecting with her, and encouraging his family to remember, Mas says he learned just how radical and resilient his family really is. see more
Forum

How Sen. Feinstein’s two-month absence is impacting the US Senate

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) makes her way to the Senate chambers at the U.S. Capitol on February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It’s been more than two months that California Senator Dianne Feinstein has been away from Capitol Hill, as she recovers from a case of shingles that left her hospitalized in March. Her absence has created a critical vacancy on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and her fellow Democrats say it’s hurting their ability to confirm judges nominated by President Joe Biden. Now the list of Democrats calling on Feinstein to resign is growing, amid Republican lawmakers’ ongoing refusal to seat a temporary replacement on the Committee. We’ll talk about the political impacts of Feinstein’s extended absence.

Guests:

Ro Khanna, U.S. Congressman, California's 17th Congressional District (Silicon Valley); chairman, House Subcommittee on the Environment; member, House Oversight, House Agriculture and House Armed Services committees

Annie Karni, congressional correspondent, New York Times

Joanne Kenen, journalist in-residence, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health

