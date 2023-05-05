Your Acquaintances Are the Key to a Connected and Happier Life

The barista who makes your morning coffee, the person at the dog park or the fellow commuter who you exchange a smile with on the bus every day: You may not know their names, but these acquaintances are more important than you think. Scientists believe that the people with whom you might share a “hello” or a quick nod or a passing glance can help you live a happier life. With loneliness on the rise, acquaintances might be the key to creating connection. We’ll talk to a leading expert and hear from you: who are the acquaintances in your life, the ones you know, but don’t know?