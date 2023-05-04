KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world.
Forum

Hollywood’s Writers Strike for Better Pay and Benefits

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

More than 10,000 television and screenwriters are on strike after months-long contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down late Monday. The Writers Guild of America is seeking higher compensation and residuals for its members, as well as minimum staffing requirements for TV writers and rules restricting the use of artificial intelligence in script production. We’ll talk about the impacts of the strike and the labor conditions for writers that led to it.

Guests:

Alissa Wilkinson, senior culture writer and critic, Vox

Anousha Sakoui, entertainment industry writer, Los Angeles Times

Betsy Thomas, television writer and producer; secretary-treasurer, Writers Guild of America West

