More than 10,000 television and screenwriters are on strike after months-long contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down late Monday. The Writers Guild of America is seeking higher compensation and residuals for its members, as well as minimum staffing requirements for TV writers and rules restricting the use of artificial intelligence in script production. We’ll talk about the impacts of the strike and the labor conditions for writers that led to it.
Hollywood’s Writers Strike for Better Pay and Benefits
(Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)
Guests:
Alissa Wilkinson, senior culture writer and critic, Vox
Anousha Sakoui, entertainment industry writer, Los Angeles Times
Betsy Thomas, television writer and producer; secretary-treasurer, Writers Guild of America West
