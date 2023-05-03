Durian is a pungent, rank smelling fruit common in Singapore that is hard to harvest and cut open. And yet, it’s inspired scores of devotees, including food writer Jennifer Wong, who writes, “For those of us who hail durian as our king of fruits, the smell elicits an undeniable longing — for both the fruit itself and the cultural remembrance it represents.” Whether it’s stinky tofu, roasted grasshoppers or chicken feet, many cultures embrace foods that might come off as unappetizing at first sniff. So, how do some seemingly unusual ingredients become delicacies? In our latest All You Can Eat segment with KQED Food Editor Luke Tsai, we dive into funky foods that we aren’t supposed to love – but do so unabashedly.
All You Can Eat: Funky Foods We Aren’t Supposed to Love, But Do
(Ekachai Chobphot/EyeEm via Getty Images)
Guests:
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture
Javier Cabral, Editor, L.A. Taco - independent local news and culture site, and Associate producer for the Taco Chronicles on Netflix
Jennifer Wong, author of the article "A Bay Area Love Letter to Durian," published on KQED Arts and Culture
Monica Martinez, Founder and CEO,Don Bugito - a San Francisco company that makes protein snacks from edible insects
