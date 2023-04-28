KQED is a proud member of
How Private Equity Shapes Capitalism

Over the past three decades, private equity firms have eaten up more and more companies. A deeper look at how private equity shapes American capitalism.see more
Forum

KQED Youth Takeover: Four Stewards at Work Healing Their Land and Communities

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Sonoma County from the air (George Rose via Getty Images)

The percentage of Black-owned farms in the U.S. has dropped from a peak of 14% in the 1920s to just 2% today.  In California, less than 1% of land is owned by Indigenous people. As part of KQED’s Youth Takeover week Marin Academy junior Finn Does brings together a panel of local Indigenous, Black, and queer farmers who all purchased farmland during the pandemic to help their communities connect and thrive in relationship to the earth. Forum talks about the BIPOC land stewardship movement and nurturing ancestral roots.

Guests:

Pandora Thomas, Afro-Indigenous land steward and founder, EARTHseed Farm in Sebastopol, CA. Thomas played a leading role in founding the Black Permaculture Network, a platform where Afro-Indigenous people share practices.

Nikola Alexandre, co-founder and stewardship lead, Shelterwood Collective in Sonoma County, CA

Maya Harjo, farmer, Heron Shadow, a farm for Indigenous refuge and learning in Sonoma, CA, operated by the Cultural Conservancy, a Native-led SF organization

Myles Lennon, environmental anthropologist; dean’s assistant professor of environment & society and anthropology, Brown University; board secretary, Shelterwood Collective

