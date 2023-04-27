KQED Youth Takeover: From the Screen to the Writing Room, South Asian Influence in TV and Film is on the Rise

South Asian American representation in television and movies is on the rise. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuting its first South Asian superhero in 2021 and “Never Have I Ever” winning big at the People’s Choice Awards, Hollywood has begun to cast South Asians for big roles and tell authentic South Asian stories. But representation behind-the-scenes is just as important as it is in front of the camera: writers, directors and producers are the ones who determine who to cast and how to portray characters on-screen. As part of KQED’s annual Youth Takeover week, Santa Clara High junior Khadeejah Khan and Monte Vista High junior Mahi Jariwala talk with South Asians working in the industry about their careers and what good representation looks like.