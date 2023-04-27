NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on Her Memoir ‘It. Goes. So. Fast.’

The work she loved often kept NPR co-host Mary Louise Kelly from going to her kids’ soccer games or other events. Whether it was because she was anchoring “All Things Considered” or in the field reporting from North Korea, Iraq or Ukraine, sometimes Kelly could not be on the sidelines. She kept saying she’d do better next year. And then she realized her oldest son was headed to college, and there were no more next years. So, she vowed to show up, whenever she could. We’ll talk to Kelly about her new memoir, “It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs” and explore what it means to be both a good reporter and a good parent.