KQED Youth Takeover: Iran’s Protest Movement Through the Eyes of the Bay Area Diaspora

Seven months ago 22 year old Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for an “improper hijab.” Her death prompted uproar and sparked a movement that extended throughout Iran and over social media. As part of KQED’s annual Youth Takeover week, Saratoga High sophomore Ryan Heshmati brings together a panel of Iranian women to discuss the viability of the movement in Iran in the face of the regime’s brutal crackdown against protesters and to discuss their own activism in the Bay Area.