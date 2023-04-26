KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Social Media, Teen Mental Health

Researchers have speculated for years about the connection between social media and declining teenage mental health. Now the science is catching up. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

KQED Youth Takeover: Iran’s Protest Movement Through the Eyes of the Bay Area Diaspora

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Martin Pope via Getty Images)

Seven months ago 22 year old Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for an “improper hijab.” Her death prompted uproar and sparked a movement that extended throughout Iran and over social media. As part of KQED’s annual Youth Takeover week, Saratoga High sophomore Ryan Heshmati brings together a panel of Iranian women to discuss the viability of the movement in Iran in the face of the regime’s brutal crackdown against protesters and to discuss their own activism in the Bay Area.

Guests:

Ryan Heshmati, Saratoga High School sophomore

Shideh, young Iranian immigrant who recently came to the United States for education

Persis Karim, poet, essayist and Director for the Center for Iranian Diaspora Studies, San Francisco State University

Pantea Karimi, Iranian-American artist and teacher

Sponsored