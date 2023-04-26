The new movie ‘How to Blow up a Pipeline’ is a heist thriller about a group of young, mainly Gen Z, climate activists who decide to detonate a Texas pipeline in protest against Big Oil. They strive to risk no lives besides their own and for minimal environmental impact. But the questions remain: is this a valid form of protest? Are they eco-terrorists or activists? As climate change becomes more urgent and systemic solutions remain bogged down, viewers are left wondering what the limits are of effective action. We’ll hear from the filmmakers and from you: Are you an activist? What line do you refuse to cross?
New Movie ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Raises Questions about Climate Activism
(Courtesy of NEON)
Guests:
Dan Garber, film editor, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline"
Jordan Sjol, co-screenwriter and executive producer, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline"
Ariela Barer , co-screenwriter, producer and actor, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline"
Forrest Goodluck, actor, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline"
Sponsored