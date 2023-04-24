Supreme Court Preserves Access to Key Abortion Drug, For Now

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND - APRIL 13: In this photo illustration, a bottle of Misoprostol tablets are displayed at a family planning clinic.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND - APRIL 13: In this photo illustration, a bottle of Misoprostol tablets are displayed at a family planning clinic. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” But less than a year later, the Supreme Court found itself needing to weigh in on medication abortion access. It decided on Friday to preserve access to mifepristone, a gold standard abortion drug, while lower courts sort out challenges to the FDA’s approval of the drug. We’ll examine where medication abortion access currently stands and what its future could look like.

Guests:

Shefali Luthra , health reporter covering the intersection of gender and health care, The 19th - an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy

Mary Ziegler , professor of law, UC Davis; author, "Dollars for Life: The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment"