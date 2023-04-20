KQED is a proud member of
PBS NewsHour
Forum

Internet Archive Wants To Share Books Online, But Are They Breaking the Law?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
For 26 years, the Open Library of the San Francisco-based Internet Archive has been preserving millions of books and lending them out freely online. Last month, a federal judge sided with a group of book publishing giants – Hachette, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, and Wiley – that sued the nonprofit archive for “mass copyright infringement.” Publishers argued, and the court agreed, that the Open Library provided a way for libraries to avoid paying ebook licensing fees that generate substantial revenue for publishers. Internet Archive, whose mission is to provide “universal access to all knowledge,” said it will appeal the ruling. We’ll talk about the dispute and explore how the lawsuit could set the stage for what book lending looks like in an increasingly digital era.

Guests:

Brewster Kahle, digital librarian; founder, Internet Archive

Sydney Johnson, reporter, KQED News

Tyler Ochoa, professor, Santa Clara University School of Law

