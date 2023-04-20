KQED is a proud member of
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Solving Mysteries For Immigrant Families

Some migrants don't complete their journeys through Central America and Mexico. And their deaths often go unreported. But now a forensics team from Argentina is helping identify remains… and provide closure for their families.see more
Forum

Clancy Martin Explains ‘How Not To Kill Yourself’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Clancy Martin
Clancy Martin (Lauren Schrader)

“I’ve lived nearly all my life with two incompatible ideas in my head,” writes philosophy professor Clancy Martin. “I wish I were dead and I’m glad my suicides failed.” Martin’s new book, “How Not To Kill Yourself,” combines memoir with research to take readers into the mind of a suicidal person. We talk to Martin about what to do if you or a loved one are considering suicide and why it’s important that we push against the stigma that attaches to those who contemplate ending their lives.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text the national suicide hotline at 988.

Guests:

Clancy Martin, philosophy professor, University of Missouri, Kansas City; author, “How Not To Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind”

