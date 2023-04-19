KQED is a proud member of
Media Firms Exit Twitter as Platform Continues to Stumble

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Twitter isn’t dead. But it’s getting there,” writes Vox tech reporter Shirin Ghaffary in her new piece describing the chaotic six months since tech billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media platform. NPR and PBS left Twitter last week after Musk misleadingly labeled it “government-funded media,” and more public news organizations, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, followed suit this week. The departures come on top of rising hate speech on the site, major software glitches and new data showing that worldwide Twitter usage is down since Musk took charge. We look at Twitter’s trajectory and hear from you: is Twitter still relevant?

Guests:

Bobby Allyn, business reporter covering Silicon Valley, NPR

Shirin Ghaffary, tech reporter, Vox

Shannon McGregor, assistant professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

