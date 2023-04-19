“Twitter isn’t dead. But it’s getting there,” writes Vox tech reporter Shirin Ghaffary in her new piece describing the chaotic six months since tech billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media platform. NPR and PBS left Twitter last week after Musk misleadingly labeled it “government-funded media,” and more public news organizations, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, followed suit this week. The departures come on top of rising hate speech on the site, major software glitches and new data showing that worldwide Twitter usage is down since Musk took charge. We look at Twitter’s trajectory and hear from you: is Twitter still relevant?
Media Firms Exit Twitter as Platform Continues to Stumble
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 12: Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Guests:
Bobby Allyn, business reporter covering Silicon Valley, NPR
Shirin Ghaffary, tech reporter, Vox
Shannon McGregor, assistant professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
