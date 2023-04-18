KQED is a proud member of
The "Cash Evangelist"

One economist and self-identified “cash evangelist” tried to pay his taxes all in paper money this year, and hit quite a few obstacles along the way…see more
Forum

Pollination Ecologist Stephen Buchmann on the Internal Lives of Bees

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Did you know that bees have thoughts, memories and personalities? They can count to four, play soccer and feel pain, according to Stephen Buchmann, a pollination ecologist who has studied bees for more than four decades, ever since he was a high school student in Placentia, California. We talk to Buchmann about the internal lives of bees and why the stress they feel may be one reason they’re dying off at alarming rates. Buchman’s new book is “What a Bee Knows.”

Guests:

Stephen Buchmann, pollination ecologist specializing in bees and an adjunct professor in the departments of Entomology and Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Arizona - He is also the author of “What a Bee Knows: Exploring the Thoughts, Memories and Personalities of Bees”

