Let’s Go Warriors, Lakers, Kings and Clippers: California’s 4 NBA Teams Enter Playoffs

This weekend, the NBA Playoffs begin — and this year, for the first time, all four of California’s teams will be playing. The frenzy starts in Northern California on Saturday night, when the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors start their series. And come Sunday, eyes are on Los Angeles as the Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies and the Clippers go up against the Phoenix Suns. We’ll talk to sports writers about this history-making postseason, how it came to be and what they’re watching for as the teams battle it out in the coming weeks. We’ll also hear from you: Who’s your team? And what are your predictions heading into the playoffs?