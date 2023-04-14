KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

Let’s Go Warriors, Lakers, Kings and Clippers: California’s 4 NBA Teams Enter Playoffs

Guy Marzorati
at 10:00 AM
 (Thearon W. Henderson via Getty Images)

This weekend, the NBA Playoffs begin — and this year, for the first time, all four of California’s teams will be playing. The frenzy starts in Northern California on Saturday night, when the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors start their series. And come Sunday, eyes are on Los Angeles as the Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies and the Clippers go up against the Phoenix Suns. We’ll talk to sports writers about this history-making postseason, how it came to be and what they’re watching for as the teams battle it out in the coming weeks. We’ll also hear from you: Who’s your team? And what are your predictions heading into the playoffs?

Guests:

Janie McCauley, sportswriter covering the Golden State Warriors, Associated Press

Jeff Zillgitt, NBA reporter, USA TODAY Sports

Jordan White, freelance sports writer covering the Sacramento Kings

