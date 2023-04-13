As Dominion Lawsuit Goes to Trial, Misinformation About Voting Machines Persists

Jury selection begins on Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News, more than two years after Dominion filed its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit arguing that Fox knowingly broadcast false information about its voting machines and software. In a pretrial ruling, the Delaware Superior Court judge overseeing the case determined that it was “crystal clear” that Fox’s statements about Dominion were false. Nevertheless, misinformation about the voting machines has already taken hold in California: Shasta County has canceled its contract with Dominion and plans to hand-count future elections. We look at the law and politics of the Dominion case and its impact in the state.