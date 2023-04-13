KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Rhetoric and Xenophobia

Being tough on China is popular with many Democrats – and Republicans. But could anti-China political rhetoric lead to xenophobia against Asian Americans? see more
Forum

As Dominion Lawsuit Goes to Trial, Misinformation About Voting Machines Persists

Guy Marzorati
at 10:00 AM
 (Getty Images)

Jury selection begins on Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News, more than two years after Dominion filed its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit arguing that Fox knowingly broadcast false information about its voting machines and software. In a pretrial ruling, the Delaware Superior Court judge overseeing the case determined that it was “crystal clear” that Fox’s statements about Dominion were false. Nevertheless, misinformation about the voting machines has already taken hold in California: Shasta County has canceled its contract with Dominion and plans to hand-count future elections. We look at the law and politics of the Dominion case and its impact in the state.

Guests:

Jeremy W. Peters, reporter covering the media and its intersection with politics, culture and law, The New York Times; author, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted"

Roman Battaglia, reporter, Jefferson Public Radio

Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School; host, the podcast “Passing Judgment”

Tommy Gong, deputy county clerk-recorder, Contra Costa County

