Jury selection begins on Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News, more than two years after Dominion filed its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit arguing that Fox knowingly broadcast false information about its voting machines and software. In a pretrial ruling, the Delaware Superior Court judge overseeing the case determined that it was “crystal clear” that Fox’s statements about Dominion were false. Nevertheless, misinformation about the voting machines has already taken hold in California: Shasta County has canceled its contract with Dominion and plans to hand-count future elections. We look at the law and politics of the Dominion case and its impact in the state.
As Dominion Lawsuit Goes to Trial, Misinformation About Voting Machines Persists
Guests:
Jeremy W. Peters, reporter covering the media and its intersection with politics, culture and law, The New York Times; author, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted"
Roman Battaglia, reporter, Jefferson Public Radio
Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School; host, the podcast “Passing Judgment”
Tommy Gong, deputy county clerk-recorder, Contra Costa County
