Let’s Go Chasing Waterfalls (and Wildflowers and Mushrooms)

California has been pummeled by storms in recent months, but the benefit of that never-ending rain cloud is all the makings for a beautiful Bay Area spring. Rivers are gushing, wildflowers are blooming, mushrooms are sprouting and waterfalls are tumbling in places they haven’t been seen in years, We’ll talk to  a panel of nature-lovers about what to look for and the best places to see the glories of spring.

Guests:

Radhika Thekkath, president, Santa Clara Valley chapter of the California Native Plant Society

Tracy Salcedo, outdoor guide author, has written multiple books about hiking in California, including “Hiking Waterfalls Northern California: A Guide to the Region's Best Waterfall Hikes.”

Brad Day, publisher, Weekendsherpa.com - A free weekly e-mail about accessible outdoor adventures in the Bay Area.

J.R. Blair, mycologist, San Francisco State University

