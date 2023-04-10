Let’s Go Chasing Waterfalls (and Wildflowers and Mushrooms)

Please try again

California has been pummeled by storms in recent months, but the benefit of that never-ending rain cloud is all the makings for a beautiful Bay Area spring. Rivers are gushing, wildflowers are blooming, mushrooms are sprouting and waterfalls are tumbling in places they haven’t been seen in years, We’ll talk to a panel of nature-lovers about what to look for and the best places to see the glories of spring.

Guests:

Radhika Thekkath , president, Santa Clara Valley chapter of the California Native Plant Society

Tracy Salcedo , outdoor guide author, has written multiple books about hiking in California, including “Hiking Waterfalls Northern California: A Guide to the Region's Best Waterfall Hikes.”

Brad Day , publisher, Weekendsherpa.com - A free weekly e-mail about accessible outdoor adventures in the Bay Area.

J.R. Blair , mycologist, San Francisco State University