Central Valley’s Lake Tulare is Set to Return. Farmers are Worried.

CORCORAN, CA - MARCH 24: A helicopter carries earth to be used to shore up a levee on farmland inundated by widespread flooding as a series of atmospheric river storms melts record amounts of snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on March 24, 2023 near Corcoran, California. The once-massive Tule Lake disappeared as faming diverted its waters and developed on the rich soils of the lakebed. As levees become unable to hold back the floods, speculation is rising that the lake will be reborn. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)