The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Mixed! Professor Reginald Daniel on Family History, Multiracial Identity

We continue our series Mixed: Stories from Mixed Race Californians. KQED’s Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos interview Reginald Daniel, a UC Santa Barbara professor who taught the longest running college course on multiracial identity in the nation. He helped hundreds of students grapple with their own family histories and broader concepts of racial identity. From a young age, he also butted heads with his own family over questions of race. Born to a Black family in the segregated South, he questioned his own heritage, which included white ancestors. Those questions made his family deeply uncomfortable. Daniel died suddenly last fall, shortly after our interview. see more
Forum

How Lower-Income Consumers Are Subsidizing Your Credit Card Points

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
As America gradually becomes a cashless society, credit card rewards programs have become increasingly popular, offering to give consumers back a portion of what they spend in the form of points to be used on flights or hotel stays, or cash back. To pay for these rewards, credit card companies have raised the fees they charge merchants for every credit card transaction, and merchants in turn pass that increased cost onto customers by raising prices. These higher prices impact all consumers, but only those with credit cards, on average wealthier than those without, enjoy the resulting benefits. We talk about this system where those without credit cards foot the bill for the rest.

Guests:

Chenzi Xu, assistant professor of finance, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Aaron Klein, chair and senior fellow in economic studies, Brookings Institution; former deputy assistant secretary for economic policy, the Department of Treasury (2009-2012)

