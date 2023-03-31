California Reacts to the Indictment of Former President Donald Trump

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves the courtroom after the conclusion of the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves the courtroom after the conclusion of the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump on charges believed to be related to illegal payments his team made to porn star Stormy Daniels to stay silent about her alleged affair with the then-president. This is the first time in U.S. history a former president has been charged with a crime. We'll analyze the latest and hear your reactions.

Guests:

Josh Meyer , domestic security correspondent, USA Today

Mike Madrid , co-founder, The Lincoln Project - a group of Republicans seeking to prevent the re-election of President Donald Trump; political consultant and partner, GrassrootsLab

Congressman Adam Schiff , Democratic Congressman, representing California's 28th District, in Los Angeles County; former chair, House Intelligence Committee and member of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection; author, "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could."