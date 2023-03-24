Pooja Lakshmin Says ‘Real Self Care’ Goes Far Beyond Meditation Apps

Meditation apps, expensive spa retreats and other staples of the self-care industry claim to offer relief from the ongoing stress of work and family obligations so many of us feel. But they fall short, according to psychiatrist and women’s mental health specialist Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, because they do nothing to address underlying causes. In her new book “Real Self Care,” Lakshmin says that authentic self-care lies in agency, which she says means setting boundaries and choosing our paths forward — so we can help others have the agency to choose theirs. We’ll talk about what meaningful self-care actually looks like, how to take actionable steps and how to challenge systemic barriers to wellness.