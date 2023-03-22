Each year in the United States, roughly 100,000 young adults experience a psychotic episode including hearing voices or hallucinations. Treating those episodes early on can prevent some of the worst outcomes of mental illness such as homelessness or not being able to hold down a job. The National Institute of Mental Health has outlined what experts call a “gold standard” for early treatment of psychosis, but access to that care is often unavailable or not covered by insurance. We talk about why it’s so hard for psychosis patients to receive the care they need and what we can do about it.
Early Treatment Is Crucial for Psychosis – Why is it So Hard to Get?
Female psychotherapist talking with a man via online video chat. Psychologist conducting an online therapy session with her patient. (Luis Alvarez via Getty Images)
Guests:
Adriana Furuzawa, early psychosis division director, Felton Institute
Tara Niendam, vice chair for research and executive director, UC Davis Early Psychosis Programs
Mike Krechevsky, family support specialist, Felton Institute Early Psychosis - Mikes son had psychosis and went through an early intervention program.
April Dembosky , health correspondent, KQED News
