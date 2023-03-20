KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

MIXED!: Stories from Mixed Race Californians

Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos talk with the rapper Guap about his Black and Filipino heritage. Guap lives in LA now, but he grew up in West Oakland. He was featured on the Grammy-nominated album Revenge of the Dreamers III and the Marvel soundtrack for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In this lovely conversation, Guap talks about the cultural impact his Lola had on him, visiting the Philippines and how his mixed identity shows up in his music.see more
Forum

Lessons from Pajaro: How to Better Support Vulnerable Communities as Climate Change Intensifies

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
This aerial photograph shows cars and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro, California.
This aerial photograph shows cars and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro, California on Saturday, March 11, 2023.  (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

During last week’s atmospheric river storm, a levee broke on the Pajaro River, turning the town of Pajaro - inhabited mostly by Latino farmworkers - into a lake. As the LA Times reported, officials knew for decades that the levee was unstable, but delayed fixing it because of “benefit-cost ratios.” We’ll talk with community representatives and water management experts about what Pajaro residents are facing now, and how decisions are made that determine which communities are protected. As climate change brings more extreme weather events and flooding, we discuss what changes need to be made to protect vulnerable communities through the coming decades.

Guests:

Luis Alejo, Monterey County Supervisor

Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director, Restore the Delta

Mark Strudley, executive director, Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency

