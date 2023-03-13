KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
Plant-Based Milks Go Mainstream

Priya Clemens
at 10:00 AM
 (jayk7 via Getty Images)

Soy, almond, oat and other plant-based milk alternatives have skyrocketed in popularity over the last few decades. And now new draft guidance from the FDA would allow these drinks officially to be marketed as “milks,” putting to rest arguments by the dairy industry and others that only animal products can be called milk. We’ll look at what makes milk “milk” and how plant-based options measure up against milk from cows. And we’ll hear from you: have you converted to plant-based milks?

Guests:

Charlotte Biltekoff, associate professor of American Studies and Food Science and Technology, UC Davis

Yasmin Tayag, staff writer, The Atlantic

Dave Ritterbush, CEO, Califia Farms

