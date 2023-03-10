Jenny Odell Saves Time, and Herself, by Living Beyond the Clock

What if time isn’t money? What if time is actually rocks and beans? And what if time is not running out? Jenny Odell, author of “How to Do Nothing,” ponders these questions as she takes us on a road trip through the Bay Area in her new book, “Saving Time.” Pausing at the Port of Oakland, reflecting in Pescadero and Pacifica, and nodding at the Interstate 880 minion, Odell questions who benefits when we see time as hours or minutes, rather than the changes in place, space and ourselves. She joins us to explain how advocating for a better future begins with looking beyond the clock.