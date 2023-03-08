KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum

‘Born Extraordinary’ Helps Parents Teach Kids to Flaunt Their Differences

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Cover art of "Born Extraordinary" and headshot of author Meg Zucker. (Images courtesy of Meg Zucker and Alyssa Adler)

Meg Zucker was born with one finger on each hand, shortened arms and one toe on each foot, a result of a hereditary condition called ectrodactyly. With the support of her parents who championed her abilities, Zucker learned to ignore how others perceived her and went on to become a successful attorney. But when she passed the same condition to her sons, Zucker says her “old innate pangs of shame” returned, and she had to start the learning process all over again. Zucker joins us to talk about her new book “Born Extraordinary” and the wisdom she’s gained about how to empower kids to talk about – and flaunt – what makes them different.

Guests:

Meg Zucker, author, “Born Extraordinary: Empowering Children with Differences and Disabilities;" president and founder, "Don't Hide It, Flaunt It"

