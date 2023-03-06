Naming the ‘Just Deportees’ of the Central Valley Plane Crash, 75 Years Later

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA 06/20/13 On January 28, 1948 a plane chartered by the U.S. Immigration Services crashed in Los Gatos Canyon outside Coalinga killing all 32 people aboard including 28 Mexican nationals who were buried in a Fresno cemetery anonymously. The marker is going to be replaced now that the names of all those that perished in the crash, made famous by a Woody Guthrie song, have been identified. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)