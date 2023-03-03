KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Actor and Director Randall Park on Being 'Borderline Well Known'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Corey Nickols via Getty Images for IMDb)

It seems like actor and director Randall Park has been in everything. “Veep.” “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” “WandaVision.” “Aquaman.” He played an amiable version of the North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un in the movie “The Interview.” He starred and co-wrote the Netflix hit movie “Always Be My Maybe” with Ali Wong. And his single scene in “The Office” playing the Asian version of lead character Jim is a viral favorite. But Park’s breakthrough role didn’t come until he was 40 when he booked the hit ABC series “Fresh Off the Boat.” And that success came after many years living at home with his parents and hustling for guest roles and small parts anywhere he could find them. We’ll talk to Park about his career, his directorial debut, “Shortcomings,” and what it means to find success in a fickle industry like show biz.

Guests:

Randall Park, actor and director. Park's debut directorial feature "Shortcomings" debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Park has starred in the Netflix movie "Always Be My Maybe" and the ABC series "Fresh Off the Boat"

