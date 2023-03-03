Mexican-American Winemakers Are Reshaping California’s Wine Industry

Mexican Americans make up the majority of the labor force sustaining California’s wine industry. And, yet, they only make up about 1 percent of the roughly 4,800 wine producers in the state. A handful of Mexican-American families, including the Robledos and Cejas of Sonoma County,established their labels decades ago. Now newer brands are popping up, such as Healdsburg’s Aldina Vineyards and Seis Soles in Lodi. We’ll talk with some of the Mexican Americans reshaping California’s wine industry and bringing an old tradition to a new crop of consumers.