KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions and more. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Mexican-American Winemakers Are Reshaping California’s Wine Industry

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Robledo Family Winery (Blanca Torres)

Mexican Americans make up the majority of the labor force sustaining California’s wine industry. And, yet, they only make up about 1 percent of the roughly 4,800 wine producers in the state. A handful of Mexican-American families, including the Robledos and Cejas of Sonoma County,established their labels decades ago. Now newer brands are popping up, such as Healdsburg’s Aldina Vineyards and Seis Soles in Lodi. We’ll talk with some of the Mexican Americans reshaping California’s wine industry and bringing an old tradition to a new crop of consumers.

Guests:

Gabriela Fernandez, host, The Big Sip podcast - She also curates lifestyle and educational event experiences for Duckhorn Vineyards.

Lazaro Robledo, president of sales, Robledo Family Winery

Monica Lopez, co-founder, Aldina Vineyards

Christoper Rivera, owner and winemaker, Seis Soles Wine Co.

Sponsored