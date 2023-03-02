Mehdi Hasan Wants You to ‘Win Every Argument’

Mehdi Hasan says he has been arguing all his life, and he’s made a career of it as a formidable interviewer known for challenging presidents and prime ministers on his MSNBC and Al Jazeera news programs. To him, a good-faith debate is not only the “lifeblood of democracy” but it’s also fun, and he wants us all to learn the craft. We’ll hear how to captivate and persuade an audience, use pathos and humor and handle low-information interlocutors. Hasan’s new book is “Win Every Argument.”