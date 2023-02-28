KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How to Help Teens Navigate Their Complicated, Intense 'Emotional Lives'

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Being a teenager has always been hard, writes clinical psychologist and adolescent mental health expert Lisa Damour. But coming of age amid a global pandemic, intense political division and a national reckoning with police violence "makes the work of a teenager -- or raising one -- that much more difficult." We talk to Damour about how to help the teens in our lives navigate the powerful emotions they feel and why she thinks we should all become less afraid of painful feelings like anger, frustration and sadness.

Guests:

Lisa Damour, clinical psychologist, author, "The Emotional Lives of Teenagers" - co-host of the podcast "Ask Lisa"

