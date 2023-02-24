KQED is a proud member of
Supreme Court Considers Upending Legal Liability Rules for Online Platforms

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Jose Hernandez and Beatriz Gonzalez, stepfather and mother of  Nohemi Gonzalez, who died in a terrorist attack in Paris in 2015, speak to the press outside of the U.S. Supreme Court following oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google February 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court this week held oral arguments in a pair of cases that have tech companies, First Amendment advocates and digital rights-watchers on edge. On Tuesday it heard arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case that could redefine a decades-old law that protects online platforms from liability for third-party content they host. And on Wednesday it debated Twitter v. Taamneh, which asks whether the social media company violated an anti-terrorism law based on videos its algorithm promoted. We'll talk about how the justices appeared to be leaning and how they might rule.

Guests:

Sophia Cope, senior staff attorney, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Daphne Keller, director, Program on Platform Regulation at the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford Law School

