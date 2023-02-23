The War in Ukraine: One Year Later

Ukrainian Flag Carried On The Shoulder In The Middle Of The Rubble

Ukrainian Flag Carried On The Shoulder In The Middle Of The Rubble ( Francesco Sgura / EyeEm via Getty Images)

Please try again

On February 24, 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, setting in motion a brutal, bloody war that has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions forcibly displaced. A year later, Ukraine is still standing, defying expectations that it would quickly fall to a more powerful Russian military and reclaiming key portions of territory it lost at the outset of the invasion. But as the war wears on, resolution remains elusive, and a negotiated peace is all but off the table. We’ll look back on the conflict and hear reflections from experts and Ukrainian nationals who joined us on Forum when the war began.

Guests:

Steven Pifer , affiliate, Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University; former ambassador to Ukraine and a senior director at the National Security Council in the Clinton administration

Oleh Kuzo , trustee, Ukrainian Heritage Club of Northern California

Alina Polyakova , President and CEO, Center for European Policy Analysis; adjunct professor of European Studies, the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Luke Harding , foreign correspondent, The Guardian - His recent book is "Invasion: The inside Story of Russia's Bloody War and Ukraine's Fight for Survival"