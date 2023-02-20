KQED is a proud member of
Forum From The Archives: To the Moon, Stars and Beyond with Musician Valerie June

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Valerie June (Jacob Blickenstaff)

Singer and songwriter Valerie June defies genre – she can be a little country and a little rock and roll and there’s  also folk, blues, soul, Appalachian and a sound that’s downright ethereal. But her music is all her own, she’s called it, "organic moonshine roots music," and it’s beautiful. She joins us to play a few songs on her banjolele and to talk about her latest album "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers," her West Tennessee roots, her poems and her new children’s book, "Somebody to Love."

Guests:

Valerie June, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist; author of the new children's book "Somebody to Love" and a recent book of poetry, "Maps for the Modern World"

