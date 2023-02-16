KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Government Goes After ‘Fortnite’ Maker

The government has gone after the maker of “Fortnite,” saying it's been illegally profiting off of young players. And that's going to cost the video game company big money. see more
Forum

George McCalman Paints the Famous and Unsung in ‘Illustrated Black History’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
George McCalman (Kelly Marshall)

“Black history,” writes award-winning artist and graphic designer George McCalman, “tends to mean the ten people who are lauded every Black History Month of every Black History Year.” McCalman upends that constricted notion in his most recent book, “Illustrated Black History,” a tribute to 140 pioneering – but sometimes unseen – Black artists, advocates and thinkers who have “sacrificed their lives and livelihoods or forfeited their homes and sanctuaries” in the course of defining American history. We talk to McCalman about those he chose to profile, paint and celebrate.

Guests:

George McCalman, artist, graphic designer and creative director; His most recent book is "Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen"

