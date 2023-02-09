Why Is There So Much Misinformation About Menopause?

A woman has an FSH measurement to determine if she is perimenopausal or has already gone through menopause.

A woman has an FSH measurement to determine if she is perimenopausal or has already gone through menopause. (Anchiy via Getty Images)

When New York Times Magazine staff writer Susan Dominus began reporting her cover story on menopause, she was surprised by the number of women she met who had resigned themselves to a life of hot flashes, poor sleep, brain fog and depression, all of which are common symptoms of menopause. There was a near universal acceptance that this was their new reality. But in fact, there are medically accepted therapies, like hormone treatment, to address these symptoms. Yet few women seem to be offered this relief. Why is menopause, a normal biological condition that over a million women in the U.S. will enter each year, so misunderstood? And are women conditioned to tolerate suffering such that they don’t seek help for menopausal symptoms? We’ll talk to Dominus and experts about menopause and hear from you: What have you been told about menopause that you have come to question?

Guests:

Susan Dominus , staff writer, New York Times Magazine - Dominus wrote the recent New York Times Magazine article "Women Have Been Misled About Menopause"

Dr. Stephanie Faubion , medical director, North American Menopause Society; director of the Center for Women's Health, Mayo Clinic

Omisade Burney-Scott , creator of the "Black Girls Guide to Surviving Menopause"