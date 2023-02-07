KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

James Webb Data

Managers of the new James Webb Space Telescope are weighing how to get the most bang for the taxpayers’ buck – including whether to release its data right away. But could that make for sloppy science? see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Farmworkers Were Already Struggling Before the Half Moon Bay Shooting

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Farm workers harvesting yellow bell peppers near Gilroy, California.  (NNehring via Getty Images)

The recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay put a spotlight on the decades long plight of farmworkers in California who often earn low wages and live in substandard housing. The shootings are only the latest in a particularly hard year for farmworkers. Severe storms damaged crops and  livelihoods up and down the state as climate change continues to worsen conditions such as wildfires, extreme heat and flooding that threaten California’s agricultural industry. Meanwhile, many laws aimed at protecting farmworkers are not enforced. We’ll talk about the various challenges farmworkers face and efforts to help them when disasters hit.

Guests:

Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research, Economic Policy Institute; former senior advisor on immigration and labor to the California Attorney General

Vanessa Rancaño, housing reporter, KQED News

Marisa Kendall, covers housing, the Bay Area News Group

Michael Méndez, assistant professor, School of Social Ecology, University of California, Irvine; author, “Climate Change from the Streets: How Conflict and Collaboration Strengthen the Environmental Justice Movement”

Farida Jhabvala Romero, reporter, KQED

Javier Zamora, owner, JSM Organics farm in Royal Oaks, CA

Sponsored