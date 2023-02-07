The recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay put a spotlight on the decades long plight of farmworkers in California who often earn low wages and live in substandard housing. The shootings are only the latest in a particularly hard year for farmworkers. Severe storms damaged crops and livelihoods up and down the state as climate change continues to worsen conditions such as wildfires, extreme heat and flooding that threaten California’s agricultural industry. Meanwhile, many laws aimed at protecting farmworkers are not enforced. We’ll talk about the various challenges farmworkers face and efforts to help them when disasters hit.
California Farmworkers Were Already Struggling Before the Half Moon Bay Shooting
Farm workers harvesting yellow bell peppers near Gilroy, California. (NNehring via Getty Images)
Guests:
Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research, Economic Policy Institute; former senior advisor on immigration and labor to the California Attorney General
Vanessa Rancaño, housing reporter, KQED News
Marisa Kendall, covers housing, the Bay Area News Group
Michael Méndez, assistant professor, School of Social Ecology, University of California, Irvine; author, “Climate Change from the Streets: How Conflict and Collaboration Strengthen the Environmental Justice Movement”
Farida Jhabvala Romero, reporter, KQED
Javier Zamora, owner, JSM Organics farm in Royal Oaks, CA
