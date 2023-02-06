KQED is a proud member of
Forum

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan Only Has Two Years to Make a Mark

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Downtown San Jose, CA. (Steve Proehl via Getty Images)

Recently elected San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is now at the helm of the largest city in the Bay Area and the 10th largest city in the United States. San Jose faces a lack of affordable housing, struggling local businesses and resident concerns over public safety. Mahan said he plans to use a results-oriented and data-driven approach focused on getting back to basics. But time is not on the mayor’s side: a recent change to San Jose’s election calendar means the mayoral seat will be up for grabs again in 2024. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan joins us to answer our questions and yours.

Guests:

Matt Mahan, mayor, San Jose

