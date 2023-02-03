KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
KQED's "That's My Word" Spotlights Overlooked Bay Area Hip Hop History

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Image courtesy of KQED Arts & Culture)

The Bay Area’s outsized contribution to hip hop has often been overlooked. But this week KQED launched a yearlong project called That’s My Word, an exploration into the history and influence of Bay Area hip hop. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the genre that started in New York and moved west. The Bay has played a crucial role as a haven for artists including Mac Dre, Keak Da Sneak, Kamaiyah, Digital Underground, MC Hammer, Too Short and E-40 among many others. We’ll listen to some notable tracks and talk with the project creators about how the Bay Area’s music, vibe and culture gave rise to a distinct blend of hip hop.

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

Pendarvis Harshaw, columnist, KQED Arts; host, KQED's "Rightnowish" podcast

Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Eric Arnold, veteran hip-hop journalist; contributor editor for KQED’s That’s My Word series

