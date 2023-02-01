California is set to end its Covid-19 state of emergency on February 28. But the virus is still very much a part of our lives, driving ongoing concerns about emerging variants, long covid and the vulnerabilities of the immunocompromised. That’s what KQED’s Digital News team discovered when it asked its online audiences to share what they most wanted to know about Covid in 2023. We’ll answer those questions and take yours.
Your Covid Questions, As Fourth Pandemic Year Approaches
Guests:
Carly Severn, senior engagement editor, KQED News
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center
Dr. Erica Pan, California State Epidemiologist and deputy director for the Center for Infectious Diseases, California Department of Public Health
