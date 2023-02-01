KQED is a proud member of
Detecting AI Plagiarism

Some students have been using Chat GPT to do their homework for them, and now school districts are calling for technology that helps them detect A.I. plagiarism. see more
Forum

Your Covid Questions, As Fourth Pandemic Year Approaches

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Tang Ming Tung via Getty Images)

California is set to end its Covid-19 state of emergency on February 28. But the virus is still very much a part of our lives, driving ongoing concerns about emerging variants, long covid and the vulnerabilities of the immunocompromised. That’s what KQED’s Digital News team discovered when it asked its online audiences to share what they most wanted to know about Covid in 2023. We’ll answer those questions and take yours.

Guests:

Carly Severn, senior engagement editor, KQED News

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

Dr. Erica Pan, California State Epidemiologist and deputy director for the Center for Infectious Diseases, California Department of Public Health

