Dungeness crab season is a big deal in the bay area. Whether caught from a boat or off a pier, served with crusty bread and butter or over garlic noodles, it seems like everyone has a favorite dungeness crab dish and story. As part of our regular All You Can Eat series, featuring food cultures of the Bay Area, we’ll talk with people who catch, cook and love crabs about the grip the iconic crustacean has on the bay.
It’s Dungeness Crab Season and Time to Rhapsodize About Our Iconic Crustacean
Dungeness Crabs are seen on display at Fisherman's Wharf February 28, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)
Guests:
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture
Rocky Rivera, emcee and writer, part of KQED's "Frisco Foodies" series
Edward Wooley, chef and owner, Chef Smelly's
Charlie Chang, chef and owner, PPQ Dungeness Island
Matt Juanes, commercial fisherman
