KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

The Fight to Contain a Deadly Virus

In 2004, a deadly virus started spreading in Bangladesh. Eventually researchers confirmed it was a bat-borne virus called Nipah. The story of the fight to contain it, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

It’s Dungeness Crab Season and Time to Rhapsodize About Our Iconic Crustacean

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Dungeness Crabs are seen on display at Fisherman's Wharf February 28, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Dungeness crab season is a big deal in the bay area. Whether caught from a boat or off a pier, served with crusty bread and butter or over garlic noodles, it seems like everyone has a favorite dungeness crab dish and story. As part of our regular All You Can Eat series, featuring food cultures of the Bay Area, we’ll talk with people who catch, cook and love crabs about the grip the iconic crustacean has on the bay.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Rocky Rivera, emcee and writer, part of KQED's "Frisco Foodies" series

Edward Wooley, chef and owner, Chef Smelly's

Charlie Chang, chef and owner, PPQ Dungeness Island

Matt Juanes, commercial fisherman

Sponsored