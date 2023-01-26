In her first weeks in office, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has placed the police chief on administrative leave, dealt with a mass shooting and coped with the departure of the city’s homelessness czar. The problems facing Oakland, like other cities in the state, are not for the faint-hearted. Thao, the youngest person to serve as mayor of Oakland,, ran on her credentials and her compelling life story as a daughter of Hmong refugees and a formerly unhoused single mother who went from community college to Cal. We’ll talk to Thao about what she hopes to accomplish and take your questions for the mayor.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Confronts Critical Issues in Early Days in Office
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Oakland City Council President Pro Tempore Sheng Thao is photographed at Woodminster Cascade at Joaquin Miller Park in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Thao was elected mayor in November 2022. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Sheng Thao, Mayor, Oakland
