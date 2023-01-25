KQED is a proud member of
Appetite for Loans

As interest rates keep going up, lending’s only getting pricier and pricier. Do small businesses still have big appetites for loans heading into 2023?see more
Forum

Pop Music, Fandom and Sincerity: What it Means to Love BTS

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (JUAN MABROMATA via Getty Images)

Described as “a love letter to Korean pop sensation BTS and an ode to fandom,” the new book "On BTS” by Atlantic senior editor Lenika Cruz compiles and expands upon Cruz’s coverage of the band for the Atlantic since 2019. “To cover BTS seriously over time is to engage with many complex issues and phenomena,” she writes, “fandom, authenticity, social media, and taste, as well as artistic ownership, South Korean society, mainstream music’s institutional biases, tensions between commercialism and creativity, and so much more.” We’ll talk with Cruz about the surprising depth of the group’s work and the joys of being a fan and we’ll play some of your favorite songs by BTS.

Guests:

Lenika Cruz, senior editor covering culture, The Atlantic - and author, "On BTS: Pop Music, Fandom, Sincerity"

