The Man Who Captured Motion on Film

Photograph by Edweard James Muybridge (1830-1904), British-American photographer and pioneer of animal sequence photography. Muybridge photographed a horse using cameras with shutters set to a speed of 1/500 second and then released by threads broken by the horse or by clockwork. Thus, in 1877, his series of still photographs showed that a trotting horse lifts all its hooves off the ground at the same time. This led to studies of movement in humans and in 1880 he devised the zoopraxiscope, a precursor of cinematography. (Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images)